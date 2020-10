Christie's Auction Of Shakespeare's 'First Folio' Is Expected To Fetch Millions An original copy of Shakespeare's first collection of plays is up for auction at Christie's in New York. Known as the "First Folio," it was published in 1623 — seven years after Shakespeare's death.

