Utah Drops Color Code. Adopts New System For COVID-19 Restrictions With a new COVID-19 transmission index, counties in Utah will automatically be moved to different levels — high, moderate or low — based on conditions such as infection rate and ICU capacity.

Utah Drops Color Code. Adopts New System For COVID-19 Restrictions Utah Drops Color Code. Adopts New System For COVID-19 Restrictions Utah Drops Color Code. Adopts New System For COVID-19 Restrictions Audio will be available later today. With a new COVID-19 transmission index, counties in Utah will automatically be moved to different levels — high, moderate or low — based on conditions such as infection rate and ICU capacity. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor