'They've Dismissed Us': How Latino Voter Outreach Still Falls Short

Latinos are the second largest group of eligible voters by race or ethnicity in the United States, but they continue to be misunderstood and underappreciated by political campaigns of all parties.

Sam talks to scholar Lisa García Bedolla, professor at UC Berkeley and author of the book Latino Politics, about how the word "Latino" encompasses diverse communities of all political stripes and all life experiences and what effective—and respectful—outreach to Latino voters would look like.

Then, Sam chats with Victor Leal, a business owner and former mayor of Muleshoe, Texas, who's been thinking about Latino voter outreach for a long time.

