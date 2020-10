What Are The Presidential Candidates' Views On Immigration? President Trump has warned voters about an influx of immigrants if Joe Biden takes the White House, while Biden has promised to dismantle the Trump administration's immigration policy.

What Are The Presidential Candidates' Views On Immigration? Elections What Are The Presidential Candidates' Views On Immigration? What Are The Presidential Candidates' Views On Immigration? Audio will be available later today. President Trump has warned voters about an influx of immigrants if Joe Biden takes the White House, while Biden has promised to dismantle the Trump administration's immigration policy. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor