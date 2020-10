Remembering Shawna Snyder, An Arizona Nurse, Who Died Of COVID-19 More than 216,000 people have died of COVID-19 in the U.S. One of the victims is Shawna Snyder who died in July. After she got sick in April, Snyder was intubated at the hospital where she worked.

