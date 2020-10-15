#2042: Don't Start : The Best of Car Talk This week on The Best of Car Talk, Rich inherited a Buick that's been napping for four years. Can he start it right up without destroying it,or being enveloped in smoke? Elsewhere, Patrice's VW bus won't start, John Mark's backseat passengers are getting their feet soaked when he makes a turn, and Alana's gas tank is spitting fuel back out after she fills it. Also, is the threat of fire enough to convince Jim that replacing his tailpipe might count as a "necessary repair"? And, will a strategically placed blanket and light bulb really reduce Judy's engine wear by 95%? All this and more, this week on The Best of Car Talk.

