Texas voting and advice from 'Hola Papi' creator John Paul Brammer : It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders From fights over early voting applications to ballot drop-off sites, voting in Texas has drawn national attention. Sam talks to Texas reporters Ashley Lopez of member station KUT and Jessica Huseman of ProPublica to unpack what's happening and what it means for voting access. Then, Sam gets advice from John Paul Brammer, creator of the advice column "Hola Papi."
Voting In Texas, Plus John Paul Brammer Gives Advice

It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders

Early voters line up in West Lake Hills, Texas, at Westlake United Methodist Church on Tuesday, October 13, 2020. Acacia Coronado/AP hide caption

Acacia Coronado/AP

Early voters line up in West Lake Hills, Texas, at Westlake United Methodist Church on Tuesday, October 13, 2020.

Acacia Coronado/AP

From fights over early voting applications to ballot drop off sites, voting in Texas has drawn national attention. Texas reporters Ashley Lopez and Jessica Huseman explain Texas politics and unpack the big issues. Lopez covers politics for KUT in Austin and Huseman covers voting rights for ProPublica.

Also, Sam chats with advice columnist John Paul Brammer about the roots of his column "Hola Papi" and giving queer advice for people trying to make peace with their identities.

This episode of 'It's Been a Minute' was produced by Anjuli Sastry and Andrea Gutierrez. Our intern is Star McCown. Our editor is Jordana Hochman. Our director of programming is Steve Nelson. You can follow us on Twitter @NPRItsBeenAMin and email us at samsanders@npr.org.