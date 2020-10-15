Voting In Texas, Plus John Paul Brammer Gives Advice

From fights over early voting applications to ballot drop off sites, voting in Texas has drawn national attention. Texas reporters Ashley Lopez and Jessica Huseman explain Texas politics and unpack the big issues. Lopez covers politics for KUT in Austin and Huseman covers voting rights for ProPublica.

Also, Sam chats with advice columnist John Paul Brammer about the roots of his column "Hola Papi" and giving queer advice for people trying to make peace with their identities.

