Figurines From 'Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer' Film Up For Auction

Santa and Rudolph are likely to fetch as much as $250,000 at auction.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER")

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Yeah, I know - Christmas music in October. Please don't laugh and call me names. It's 2020, and time sort of seems less significant. Plus, there's a reason. Two figurines used in the 1964 "Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer" TV special are going on sale next month. Santa and Rudolph are likely to fetch as much as $250,000 at auction, a small price to pay for the most famous reindeer of all. It's MORNING EDITION.

Copyright © 2020 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.