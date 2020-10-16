Hormel Is Giving Out Face Masks So The Scent Of Bacon Can Follow You Everywhere

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. For many people, the smell of bacon is one of the joys of the morning. But why limit it to the morning or to the kitchen? Bacon-maker Hormel wants you to enjoy it always, so they've come out with a limited supply of bacon-scented face masks (laughter). They call it Breathable Bacon, featuring the latest in pork-scented technology. Each mask is also decorated with pictures of bacon, so anybody who sees you will know where that smell comes from. It's MORNING EDITION.

Copyright © 2020 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.