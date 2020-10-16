Accessibility links
How Women Have Been Left Out Of The Constitution / Remembering MLB's Joe Morgan : Fresh Air As a teen, Heidi Schreck debated the Constitution in competitions. Later she realized it had failed to protect four generations of women in her family. "I believed it was perfect. I believed it was a tool of justice. I did not realize as a 15-year-old girl how profoundly I had been left out of it. I didn't realize that it didn't protect me," Schreck says. Her award-winning Broadway play, 'What the Constitution Means to Me,' is now streaming on Amazon.

Also, we remember Joe Morgan, one of the few second-basemen to make it into baseball's Hall of Fame. He died Oct. 11 at the age of 77. He spoke with Terry Gross in 1993.
NPR logo

How Women Have Been Left Out Of The Constitution / Remembering MLB's Joe Morgan

Listen · 49:18
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/924456271/924484349" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
How Women Have Been Left Out Of The Constitution / Remembering MLB's Joe Morgan

Fresh Air

How Women Have Been Left Out Of The Constitution / Remembering MLB's Joe Morgan

How Women Have Been Left Out Of The Constitution / Remembering MLB's Joe Morgan

Listen · 49:18
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/924456271/924484349" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

As a teen, Heidi Schreck debated the Constitution in competitions. Later she realized it had failed to protect four generations of women in her family. "I believed it was perfect. I believed it was a tool of justice. I did not realize as a 15-year-old girl how profoundly I had been left out of it. I didn't realize that it didn't protect me," Schreck says. Her award-winning Broadway play, 'What the Constitution Means to Me,' is now streaming on Amazon.

Also, we remember Joe Morgan, one of the few second-basemen to make it into baseball's Hall of Fame. He died Oct. 11 at the age of 77. He spoke with Terry Gross in 1993.