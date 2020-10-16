The Thistle & Shamrock: Fall Compilation

Accessibility links
The best folk, acoustic and roots releases from the summer. Fiona Ritchie revisits some of the best folk, acoustic and roots releases and debuts from the summer. Featured artists include Anadama, Skerryvore, and The Sultans of String.
The Sultans of String
The Thistle & Shamrock has debuted hundreds of new artists, many of whom have become well-known in the folk, roots and acoustic music world. This week Fiona Ritchie cycles back a little to revisit some releases and debuts from the summer. She delves further into the recordings, all highly deserving of more air time before another batch of new music is released. Artists featured include Anadama, Skerryvore, and The Sultans of String.

