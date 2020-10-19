Swiss Couple Name Their Newborn 'Twifia' To Save On Internet Costs

They responded to an ad from Twifi, a Swiss Internet provider: Name your child after the company and receive free WiFi for 18 years. The couple will put the Internet savings into an account for her.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Raising kids is expensive - no secret there - but one Swiss couple can take Wi-Fi charges off that list of costs. The couple responded to an ad from Twifi, a Swiss Internet provider. Here was the deal - name your child after the company and get free Internet for 18 years. So the couple did just that - named their newborn daughter Twifia. To be fair, it's her second middle name. But it counts. They say they're going to put their Wi-Fi savings into an account in her name - Twifia. It's MORNING EDITION.

Copyright © 2020 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.