COVID-19 Cases Are Increasing In At Least 30 States Coronavirus infection rates are higher than they've been since the middle of the summer, and hospitalizations are up too. As the virus surges, many are wondering: Is it safe to vote in person?

COVID-19 Cases Are Increasing In At Least 30 States Health COVID-19 Cases Are Increasing In At Least 30 States COVID-19 Cases Are Increasing In At Least 30 States Audio will be available later today. Coronavirus infection rates are higher than they've been since the middle of the summer, and hospitalizations are up too. As the virus surges, many are wondering: Is it safe to vote in person? NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor