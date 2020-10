Protesters In Thailand Turn Out Despite Government Crackdown Thousands of mainly young Thais were back on the streets of Bangkok on Sunday for a fifth straight day of protests. They are demanding sweeping political change.

Protesters In Thailand Turn Out Despite Government Crackdown Asia Protesters In Thailand Turn Out Despite Government Crackdown Protesters In Thailand Turn Out Despite Government Crackdown Audio will be available later today. Thousands of mainly young Thais were back on the streets of Bangkok on Sunday for a fifth straight day of protests. They are demanding sweeping political change. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor