Cow In Australia Is Freed After Being Trapped On Trampoline

In Victoria, a few dozen cows escaped their pasture. The farmers got them all except one. A neighbor found the missing cow unable to stand up on her in-ground trampoline.

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. In Victoria, Australia, last week, a few dozen cows escaped their pasture. The farmers rounded them all up except one. A neighbor, Kay Laing, found it trapped on her trampoline. The cow was fine. It just couldn't stand up on the springy surface. So with the help of a tractor, the farmers were able to get the cow onto solid ground, and she walked the mile back home. Maybe we should call her Bouncing Bessie. It's MORNING EDITION.

