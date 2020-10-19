Frame Canada

Wendell Potter spent decades scaring Americans. About Canada. He worked for the health insurance industry, and he knew that if Americans understood Canadian-style health care, they might.... like it. So he helped deploy an industry playbook for protecting the health insurance agency.

Today on the show, a former hitman for health reveals how he terrified Americans, and why.

It's a story about manipulating statistics, fighting Michael Moore, and getting mysterious packages in the mail. It's even got secret code names.

Thanks to Tracy Johnson at the Canadian Institute for Health Information and to Dr. Kyle MacDonald.

Read Potter's recent article in the Washington Post here.

