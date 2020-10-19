Accessibility links
Clinton-era PR campaign misled Americans about single-payer health care : Planet Money For years, Wendell Potter ran a campaign to terrify Americans... about health care in Canada. Now he explains how he did it, and why. | Subscribe to our weekly newsletter here.
NPR logo

Frame Canada

Listen · 24:56
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/925354134/927240540" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Frame Canada

Planet Money

Frame Canada

Frame Canada

Listen · 24:56
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/925354134/927240540" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Enlarge this image

TRUMP INTERNATIONAL HOTEL - COLUMBUS CIRCLE, NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES - 2017/01/15: Hundreds of activists and allies from the newly-formed anti-Trump group Rise & Resist staged a peaceful protest at Trump International Hotel and Tower in New York City, to fight against the radical changes to the American healthcare system proposed by the Trump Administration and Republicans. Erik McGregor/LightRocket via Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Erik McGregor/LightRocket via Getty Images

TRUMP INTERNATIONAL HOTEL - COLUMBUS CIRCLE, NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES - 2017/01/15: Hundreds of activists and allies from the newly-formed anti-Trump group Rise & Resist staged a peaceful protest at Trump International Hotel and Tower in New York City, to fight against the radical changes to the American healthcare system proposed by the Trump Administration and Republicans.

Erik McGregor/LightRocket via Getty Images

Wendell Potter spent decades scaring Americans. About Canada. He worked for the health insurance industry, and he knew that if Americans understood Canadian-style health care, they might.... like it. So he helped deploy an industry playbook for protecting the health insurance agency.

Today on the show, a former hitman for health reveals how he terrified Americans, and why.

It's a story about manipulating statistics, fighting Michael Moore, and getting mysterious packages in the mail. It's even got secret code names.

Thanks to Tracy Johnson at the Canadian Institute for Health Information and to Dr. Kyle MacDonald.

Read Potter's recent article in the Washington Post here.

Music: "Razor Sharp," "Stand-Up," and "Amber Lights"

Find us: Twitter / Facebook / Instagram / TikTok

Subscribe to our show on Apple Podcasts, Pocket Casts and NPR One.

Maybe you've never wrongfully maligned another country's entire health care industry. Maybe you have. Either way, you're more than welcome to check out our Newsletter.