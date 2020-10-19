Supreme Court to Hear Cases Tied To Trump's Polices On Mexico Border

Enlarge this image toggle caption Evan Vucci/AP Evan Vucci/AP

The U.S. Supreme Court said it will hear cases that involve the U.S. "Remain in Mexico" policy and the border wall, two of President Trump's most controversial attempts to limit migration across the southern border with Mexico.

Although the court did not say when it will hear the cases, arguments are likely to be heard well after the Nov. 3 election. The outcome of next month's presidential election could render both cases moot, if Trump loses his reelection bid.

In one case, the justices will review a 9th Circuit Court of Appeals ruling from early 2020 that briefly forced the Trump administration to halt its practice of making thousands of people seeking asylum at the southern border to wait in Mexico for the U.S. to process their claims.

The Supreme Court allowed the policy, formally known as the Migrant Protection Protocols, to remain in effect in March, as the issue made its way through a legal back-and-forth.

In the other case, Trump v. Sierra Club, the high court will hear a dispute over the Trump administration's use of military funding to build sections of the president's long-promised border wall.

Lower courts had frozen billions in funding, but the Supreme Court granted a stay in the summer of 2019 that allowed the government to spend money from the Defense Department budget to build parts of a wall along the border with Mexico.

In late 2019, federal judges in California and Texas ruled against the president's plan to shift money around, saying the administration cannot reallocate money Congress has appropriated for other purposes.