Accessibility links
How Young Activists Are Fighting For Change : 1A "Grassroots activism is so important for an issue like climate," says Kiera O'Brien, of Young Conservatives for Carbon Dividends. "What we've seen for the last 20, 30 years is a complete punt by our government."

Plus, we start the show with a trip to to the exurbs. They're a type of suburb that traditionally leans Republican. Are residents standing with President Trump? 1A's Sasha-Ann Simons and James Morrison talked with voters in Virginia and Michigan to find out.

Want to support 1A? Give to your local public radio station and subscribe to this podcast. Have questions? Find us on Twitter @1A.
NPR logo

How Young Activists Are Fighting For Change

Listen · 35:28
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/925424578/925477029" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
How Young Activists Are Fighting For Change

1A

How Young Activists Are Fighting For Change

How Young Activists Are Fighting For Change

Listen · 35:28
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/925424578/925477029" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Enlarge this image

Activists hold a banner in front of the US Supreme Court in Washington, DC. NICHOLAS KAMM/NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
NICHOLAS KAMM/NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images

Activists hold a banner in front of the US Supreme Court in Washington, DC.

NICHOLAS KAMM/NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images

America's suburbs are complicated, especially when it comes to voting. While big cities trend more Democratic, and rural areas trend more Republican, the modern suburb is a rich mix of political views.

They look different, too. Twenty years ago, more than 75% of the suburban population was white. By 2018, that number had dropped to around 66%.

In our first segment, 1A's James Morrison and Sasha-Ann Simons traveled to the exurbs to talk to residents and learn more about what's important to them.

Then, a new generation of activists were called to action after events like the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and the killing of George Floyd by police. Young people are bringing fresh eyes to long-fought battles.

But it's an uphill fight for those hoping for change. What does their advocacy look like? And for those who think the system needs to be torn down...what would they build in its place?

We talked with activists Kiera O'Brien, Aalayah Eastmond, and Autumn Lindsey of Students for Life to hear their answers to these questions, and more.

This conversation is in collaboration with Aspen Ideas' "Show Up." It's a week of virtual events presented by the Aspen Institute and NowThis.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs on our website.