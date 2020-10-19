How Young Activists Are Fighting For Change

America's suburbs are complicated, especially when it comes to voting. While big cities trend more Democratic, and rural areas trend more Republican, the modern suburb is a rich mix of political views.

They look different, too. Twenty years ago, more than 75% of the suburban population was white. By 2018, that number had dropped to around 66%.

In our first segment, 1A's James Morrison and Sasha-Ann Simons traveled to the exurbs to talk to residents and learn more about what's important to them.

Then, a new generation of activists were called to action after events like the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and the killing of George Floyd by police. Young people are bringing fresh eyes to long-fought battles.

But it's an uphill fight for those hoping for change. What does their advocacy look like? And for those who think the system needs to be torn down...what would they build in its place?

We talked with activists Kiera O'Brien, Aalayah Eastmond, and Autumn Lindsey of Students for Life to hear their answers to these questions, and more.

This conversation is in collaboration with Aspen Ideas' "Show Up." It's a week of virtual events presented by the Aspen Institute and NowThis.

