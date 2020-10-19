Accessibility links
Is 'Latinx' The Future Of Latino Identity? : 1A "Unless we start understanding the collectivity of us, and what makes us one...we risk falling into a pretty big identity crisis," author Paola Ramos says. She says exploring the term "Latinx" forces those hard questions.

Is 'Latinx' The Future Of Latino Identity?

1A

For her new book, journalist Paola Ramos traveled around the U.S. in search of the voices redefining Latino identity.

For her new book, journalist Paola Ramos traveled around the U.S. in search of the voices redefining Latino identity.

As the presidential election approaches, we're focusing on the largest non-white voting demographic this election season — the Latino community.

We all know this group of 32 million voters isn't a monolith. But there's a movement that's aiming to redefine the community and elevate the voices that have previously been left out of the conversation.

First, we dig into the data about these voters with the Pew Research Center's Jens Manuel Krogstad. Then, we speak with author Paola Ramos and activists Danyeli Rodriguez Del Orbe and Daphne Frias about the term "Latinx" and what it means to them.

