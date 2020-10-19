Accessibility links
W. Kamau Bell And Hari Kondabolu On 'Politically Re-Active's' Return : 1A "Satire has gotten hard under this president. Every headline sounds like an "Onion" article. What we're competing with is reality," says comedian Hari Kondabolu. "There is always a need for comedy and politics to intersect," W. Kamau Bell adds.

Hari Kondabolu (L) and W. Kamau Bell (R) host the podcast "Politically Re-Active," which is back for a third season.

Christina Domingues/Topic Studios Christina Domingues

Hari Kondabolu (L) and W. Kamau Bell (R) host the podcast "Politically Re-Active," which is back for a third season.

Christina Domingues/Topic Studios Christina Domingues

From the onset of a pandemic to the protests for racial justice, this year has been an emotional and political roller coaster — even for the people making your favorite shows and podcasts.

W. Kamau Bell is a comedian and the host of the CNN docuseries "United Shades of America." And Hari Kondabolu, is also a comedian and writer. He wrote and starred in the documentary, "The Problem with Apu."

The two of them host the podcast "Politically Re-Active." It offers a funny and occasionally cutting look into our nation's politics from a progressive perspective.

We talked with the two of them about how politics and comedy are intersecting during this election cycle.

