Accessibility links
The News Roundup For October 23, 2020 : 1A Days before the election, we watched the final presidential debate. Judge Amy Coney Barrett now faces a full Senate vote for her Supreme Court confirmation.

Plus, we have the latest on protests in Nigeria against police brutality, Bolivia's election of a socialist president and Pope Francis' support of civil unions for same-sex couples.

Want to support 1A? Give to your local public radio station and subscribe to this podcast. Have questions? Find us on Twitter @1A.
NPR logo

The News Roundup For October 23, 2020

Listen · 1:31:35
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/925424891/927225837" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
The News Roundup For October 23, 2020

1A

The News Roundup For October 23, 2020

The News Roundup For October 23, 2020

Listen · 1:31:35
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/925424891/927225837" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Enlarge this image

Protesters hold placards and signs calling for the end of police killings of the public in Nigeria, during a demonstration in London, England. Dan Kitwood/Dan Kitwood/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Dan Kitwood/Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Protesters hold placards and signs calling for the end of police killings of the public in Nigeria, during a demonstration in London, England.

Dan Kitwood/Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

The final presidential debate still had plenty of conflict, even if it sounded somewhat more restrained than before (the bar was low).

Congress continues to bicker over a coronavirus aid package as 80 percent of the country watches their COVID-19 case numbers rise.

Overseas, there are worrying developments in Nigeria as protesters take to the streets in Lagos to protest SARS, a brutal police unit.

And after a year of political turmoil, Bolivia elects a new president. And France finds itself revisiting a debate around free speech and religious tolerance.

It's all in our News Roundup. Journalists Anita Kumar, Fernando Pizarro and Jessica Taylor were with us to talk about domestic news. Jennifer Williams, David Rennie and Indira Lakshmanan joined us for all things global.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs on our website.