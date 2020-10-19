The News Roundup For October 23, 2020

The final presidential debate still had plenty of conflict, even if it sounded somewhat more restrained than before (the bar was low).

Congress continues to bicker over a coronavirus aid package as 80 percent of the country watches their COVID-19 case numbers rise.

Overseas, there are worrying developments in Nigeria as protesters take to the streets in Lagos to protest SARS, a brutal police unit.



And after a year of political turmoil, Bolivia elects a new president. And France finds itself revisiting a debate around free speech and religious tolerance.

It's all in our News Roundup. Journalists Anita Kumar, Fernando Pizarro and Jessica Taylor were with us to talk about domestic news. Jennifer Williams, David Rennie and Indira Lakshmanan joined us for all things global.

