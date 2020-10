Faith Leaders To Join Remembrance Of COVID-19 Victims In U.S. NPR's Tonya Mosley talks with the Rev. Ed Bacon about how faith leaders are planning to come together on Monday for a series of candlelight vigils across the country called Mourning Into Unity.

NPR's Tonya Mosley talks with the Rev. Ed Bacon about how faith leaders are planning to come together on Monday for a series of candlelight vigils across the country called Mourning Into Unity.