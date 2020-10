Is There Any Progress In Negotiations Over A New Pandemic Relief Bill? President Trump says he wants a pandemic aid package done in the next two weeks. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ended another call on Monday without a deal.

Is There Any Progress In Negotiations Over A New Pandemic Relief Bill? Politics Is There Any Progress In Negotiations Over A New Pandemic Relief Bill? Is There Any Progress In Negotiations Over A New Pandemic Relief Bill? Audio will be available later today. President Trump says he wants a pandemic aid package done in the next two weeks. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ended another call on Monday without a deal. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor