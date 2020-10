Drug Cartels Flourish In Southeast Asia Amid The Pandemic Southeast Asia drug cartels are thriving during the pandemic and increasingly moving their product through a cash-strapped country such as Laos — which some fear could turn into a narco-state.

Drug Cartels Flourish In Southeast Asia Amid The Pandemic Asia Drug Cartels Flourish In Southeast Asia Amid The Pandemic Drug Cartels Flourish In Southeast Asia Amid The Pandemic Audio will be available later today. Southeast Asia drug cartels are thriving during the pandemic and increasingly moving their product through a cash-strapped country such as Laos — which some fear could turn into a narco-state. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor