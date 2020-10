Antitrust Lawsuits: Google 2020 Vs. Microsoft 1998 NPR's Tonya Mosley talks with Timothy Wu, a law professor at Columbia University, about similarities between the 2020 antitrust lawsuit against Google and the Microsoft antitrust case in the 1990s.

Antitrust Lawsuits: Google 2020 Vs. Microsoft 1998 Law Antitrust Lawsuits: Google 2020 Vs. Microsoft 1998 Antitrust Lawsuits: Google 2020 Vs. Microsoft 1998 Audio will be available later today. NPR's Tonya Mosley talks with Timothy Wu, a law professor at Columbia University, about similarities between the 2020 antitrust lawsuit against Google and the Microsoft antitrust case in the 1990s. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor