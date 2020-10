Britain Moves Toward Ethically Controversial COVID-19 Vaccine Trial The British government has announced plans for a coronavirus vaccine challenge trial. Volunteers will receive an experimental vaccine and be exposed to the virus to test its efficacy.

Britain Moves Toward Ethically Controversial COVID-19 Vaccine Trial Health Britain Moves Toward Ethically Controversial COVID-19 Vaccine Trial Britain Moves Toward Ethically Controversial COVID-19 Vaccine Trial Audio will be available later today. The British government has announced plans for a coronavirus vaccine challenge trial. Volunteers will receive an experimental vaccine and be exposed to the virus to test its efficacy. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor