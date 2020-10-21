Accessibility links
The Department of Justice (DOJ) just filed an antitrust complaint against Google : Planet Money The government just filed an antitrust lawsuit against Google. In this episode, we talk about why, and why it matters. | Subscribe to our weekly newsletter here.
Hey Google, Are You Too Big?

Planet Money

A picture taken on November 20, 2017 shows logos of US multinational technology company Google displayed on computers' screens.
LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images
On Tuesday, the federal government filed an antitrust lawsuit against Google. It's the first federal case against a large tech company in a while, and it might be the biggest one of the century so far.

Today on the show, we explain exactly what the lawsuit is all about. How exactly did Google violate antitrust law, at least according to the government?

And how will the world change if Google loses the case?

For more on antitrust cases in tech, check out our recent episode, Apple v Everybody.

Music: "Doctor Dizzy," and "Groovy Rollin."

