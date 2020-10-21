Hey Google, Are You Too Big?

On Tuesday, the federal government filed an antitrust lawsuit against Google. It's the first federal case against a large tech company in a while, and it might be the biggest one of the century so far.

Today on the show, we explain exactly what the lawsuit is all about. How exactly did Google violate antitrust law, at least according to the government?

And how will the world change if Google loses the case?

