#2043: Clickonomics : The Best of Car Talk This week on Car Talk, how many thousands of dollars can one hour of lousy car advice pump into an ailing economy? Well, when that hour starts with a Saab owner who's going to be transmission shopping, we may be able to match the Gross Domestic Product of Guinea-Bissau. Or better. Things take a turn for the bearish, though, when Jacob scores a free do-over on his timing belt replacement-- and when Lee's Lincoln turns out to need a new "Whoop Tube." (How do you figure costs of replacing an imaginary part?) Happily, Laura brings us back on track. She loves her Camry so much, she can't wait to dump it and get something more suited to her growing dog. Also, someone may be messing around with mileage markers in Montana; and, on Stump the Chumps, did Tom and Ray help save Mark's socks from being soaked by transmission fluid? All this, and lots more, this week on Car Talk.

