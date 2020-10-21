Accessibility links
How I Built Resilience: Sonia Gil of Fluenz : How I Built This with Guy Raz Fluenz helps English speakers learn new languages, both online and with in-person immersion programs. With travel restrictions and a global pandemic, CEO and founder Sonia Gil had to scrap her in-person immersion programs, and create a new system for teaching students remotely. These conversations are excerpts from our How I Built Resilience series, where Guy talks online with founders and entrepreneurs about how they're navigating turbulent times.

How I Built Resilience: Sonia Gil of Fluenz

