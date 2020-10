Lawyer On Parents Separated From Their Children At The Border NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Lee Gelernt of the ACLU's Immigrants' Rights Project about parents of over 500 children who can't be found after being separated from them at the U.S.-Mexico border.

NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Lee Gelernt of the ACLU's Immigrants' Rights Project about parents of over 500 children who can't be found after being separated from them at the U.S.-Mexico border.