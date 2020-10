Activists Rally Black Voters In Traditional Red Counties In Florida's Panhandle Florida is expected to be a key state in the presidential election. African American women in the state's panhandle aim to make sure all voices are heard in the traditionally conservative territory.

Activists Rally Black Voters In Traditional Red Counties In Florida's Panhandle Politics Activists Rally Black Voters In Traditional Red Counties In Florida's Panhandle Activists Rally Black Voters In Traditional Red Counties In Florida's Panhandle Audio will be available later today. Florida is expected to be a key state in the presidential election. African American women in the state's panhandle aim to make sure all voices are heard in the traditionally conservative territory. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor