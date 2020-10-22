Getting Gamers To The Polls, Plus The Pandemic Economy

Voter outreach took on an unconventional form Tuesday night when Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez streamed her gameplay of the hit video game "Among Us" on Twitch. While she played the game with friends and online celebrities, her stream became one of the 20 most watched streams in Twitch history with more than 400,000 viewers. Sam chats with Wired writer Cecilia D'Anastasio who explains the impact of the streaming platform and its potential to reach voters.

Also, the pandemic has hit the economy hard, but not every industry is feeling the blows. Sam talks to Scott Horsley, NPR's Chief Economics Correspondent, about the pandemic economy – who's winning, who's losing and why.

