Coronavirus Economy: How does a pandemic affect the economy? : It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders Voter outreach took on an unconventional form Tuesday night when Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez streamed her gameplay of the hit game "Among Us" on Twitch. While she played the game with friends, her stream became one of the 20 most watched streams in Twitch history. Sam chats with Wired writer Cecilia D'Anastasio who explains the streaming platform's potential to reach new voters. Also, the pandemic has hit the economy hard, but not everyone is feeling the blows. Sam talks to Scott Horsley, NPR's Chief Economics Correspondent, about the pandemic economy – who's winning, who's losing and why.
Getting Gamers To The Polls, Plus The Pandemic Economy

Listen · 34:37
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/926684383/927327467" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, during the Democratic National Convention. Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. Uncredited/AP hide caption

Uncredited/AP

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, during the Democratic National Convention. Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020.

Uncredited/AP

Voter outreach took on an unconventional form Tuesday night when Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez streamed her gameplay of the hit video game "Among Us" on Twitch. While she played the game with friends and online celebrities, her stream became one of the 20 most watched streams in Twitch history with more than 400,000 viewers. Sam chats with Wired writer Cecilia D'Anastasio who explains the impact of the streaming platform and its potential to reach voters.

Also, the pandemic has hit the economy hard, but not every industry is feeling the blows. Sam talks to Scott Horsley, NPR's Chief Economics Correspondent, about the pandemic economy – who's winning, who's losing and why.

This episode of 'It's Been a Minute' was produced by Anjuli Sastry, Jinae West and Andrea Gutierrez. Our intern is Star McCown. Our editor is Jordana Hochman. Our director of programming is Steve Nelson. You can follow us on Twitter @NPRItsBeenAMin and email us at samsanders@npr.org.