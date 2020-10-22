Accessibility links
Sesame Street Plays with Jazz At Lincoln Center Orchestra On this show, the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis invite the Sesame Street gang onstage. Plus, trombonist Joe Fielder's Open Sesame share rare songs from the Sesame songbook.

Jazz Night In America: The Radio ProgramJazz Night In America: The Radio Program
A Swingin' Sesame Street Celebration: 50 Years and Counting with the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis, Elmo, Abby, Big Bird, Grover, Oscar the Grouch, Rosita, Bert & Ernie and Count Von Count.
Enlarge this image
Richard Termine/JALC
A Swingin' Sesame Street Celebration: 50 Years and Counting with the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis, Elmo, Abby, Big Bird, Grover, Oscar the Grouch, Rosita, Bert & Ernie and Count Von Count.
Richard Termine/JALC

Jazz Night In America: The Radio Program

Swinging The Clouds Away: Jazz Takes Over Sesame StreetWBGO and Jazz At Lincoln Center

Swinging The Clouds Away: Jazz Takes Over Sesame Street

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/926696577/926814693" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

It wasn't your typical crowd in the Rose Theater one afternoon last fall, for a sold-out concert by the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis. For one thing, every grown-up in the audience seemed to be accompanied by an excited child or two. Then there were the guest artists, whom everybody knew on a first-name basis: Big Bird, Elmo, Rosita, Oscar, Abby. Bert and Ernie.

A Swingin' Sesame Street Celebration — the title of that boisterous concert, a new album and PBS broadcast special — was a 50th-anniversary party for Sesame Street, the beloved educational television series. It was also a joyous acknowledgment of the role music has played on the show, with those familiar characters and their talented puppeteers dashing about the stage, as they sang custom new arrangements of "Doin' the Pigeon" and "Elmo's Song."

On this episode of Jazz Night in America, we'll feature music from that show while exploring the jazz undercurrent in Sesame Street's history, which goes back to its first musical director, the late Joe Raposo. We'll hear from Raposo's fellow songwriter Chris Cerf, and Hoots the Owl (ahem, that would be Chris Thomas Hayes,) who sings Cerf's tune "Put Down the Duckie." Marsalis will share his thoughts about Big Bird and Elmo too.

But it doesn't stop there. The in-demand trombonist Joe Fiedler, an associate musical director for Sesame Street, started a band a few years back called Open Sesame, with peers like Steven Bernstein on trumpet and Jeff Lederer on saxophone. As its name suggests, the group takes a freewheeling approach to songs from the show — as we'll hear in a recording from The Jazz Gallery in New York. Like the rest of this show, it carries a core truth: "You could be serious and have your musical skill set impeccable," as Fiedler aptly puts it, "and still have it be fun."

Musicians

Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra: Wynton Marsalis, music director, trumpet; Ryan Kisor, trumpet; Kenny Rampton, trumpet; Marcus Printup, trumpet; Vincent Gardner, trombone; Chris Crenshaw, trombone; Elliot Mason, trombone; Sherman Irby, alto saxophone; Ted Nash, alto saxophone; Victor Goines, tenor saxophone; Janelle Reichman, tenor saxophone; Paul Nedzela, baritone saxophone; Dan Nimmer, piano; Carlos Henriquez, bass; Jason Marsalis, drums.

Sesame Workshop: Ken Diego, director; Andrew Moriarty, writer; Paul Rudolph, music director, vocals; Matt Vogel: puppet captain, Big Bird, Count von Count, Mr. Johnson; Eric Jacobson: Bert, Grover, Oscar The Grouch; Peter Linz: Ernie, Herry Monster; Carmen Osbahr-Vertiz: Rosita; Leslie Carrara-Rudolph: Abby Cadabby; Ryan Dillon: Elmo; Christopher Thomas Hayes: Hoots the Owl.

Joe Fiedler's Open Sesame: Joe Fiedler, trombone; Jeff Lederer, tenor saxophone; Steve Bernstein, trumpet; Sean Conly, bass; Michael Sarin, drums.

Set List

  • "Sesame Street Theme" (Joe Raposo, Bruce Hart & Jon Stone, arr. Kenny Rampton)
  • "Pinball Number Count" (Walt Kramer & Ed Bogas, arr. Carlos Henriquez)
  • "Mahna Mahna" (Piero Umiliani, arr. Wynton Marsalis)
  • "Put Down The Duckie" (Christopher Cerf & Norman Stiles, arr. Carlos Henriquez )
  • "I Don't Want To Live On The Moon" (Jeff Moss, arr. Wynton Marsalis)
  • "Has Anybody Seen My Dog" (Joe Raposo)
  • "Doin The Pigeon" (Joe Raposo)
  • "The Sesame Street Theme"
  • "The Jazzy Alphabet"
  • "Elmo's / Wynton's Song" (Tony Geiss, arr. Kenny Rampton)
  • "Sing" (Joe Raposo, arr. Ted Nash)

The full performance featuring Wynton Marsalis and the Sesame Street Muppets will debut Oct. 30 at 9:00 p.m. EDT on PBS stations nationwide—check your local listings for details.

Credits

Special thanks to Shaniqua Martin, Aaron Bisman, Brit Edwards, Samantha Kennedy at Sesame Workshop and Kathleen Dunn at Penguin Random House.

Writer and Producer: Alex Ariff; Senior Producer: Katie Simon; Host: Christian McBride; Project Manager: Suraya Mohamed; Music Engineers: Rob Macomber and James Nichols (JALC), Edward Gavitt (Jazz Gallery); Technical Director: David Tallacksen; Executive Producers: Anya Grundmann and Gabrielle Armand; Senior Director of NPR Music: Lauren Onkey.

[+] read more[-] less

More From Jazz Night In America: The Radio Program

Bird Lives! A Charlie Parker Centennial, With Strings Attached

"Charlie Parker With Strings" album cover /Verve Records hide caption

toggle caption /Verve Records

Jazz Night In America: The Radio Program

Bird Lives! A Charlie Parker Centennial, With Strings Attached

WBGO and Jazz At Lincoln Center

Charlie Parker with Strings was the most commercially successful project of his all-too-brief career. We'll examine the backstory and hear rare selections from the collaboration.

Bird Lives! A Charlie Parker Centennial, With Strings Attached

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/906334474/906734308" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
The Modern All-Stars: A Newport Jazz Festival Special

Top (L to R): Antonio Hart, Carl Allen, Christian McBride, Roy Hargrove, Benny Green. Bottom (L to R): Marlon Jordan, Tim Warfield, Mark Whitfield Ken Franckling /Jazz Times hide caption

toggle caption Ken Franckling /Jazz Times

Jazz Night In America: The Radio Program

The Modern All-Stars: A Newport Jazz Festival Special

WBGO and Jazz At Lincoln Center

Hear a power hour of all-stars with some of the best sets to come out of the modern era of the Newport Jazz Festival, featuring Herbie Hancock, Roy Hargrove, Cécile McLorin Salvant and more.

The Modern All-Stars: A Newport Jazz Festival Special

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/895126229/895142198" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
The Stars Shine: A Newport Jazz Festival Special

Ray Charles performs at The Newport Jazz Festival in 1968. /Newport Festivals Foundation hide caption

toggle caption /Newport Festivals Foundation

Jazz Night In America: The Radio Program

The Stars Shine: A Newport Jazz Festival Special

WBGO and Jazz At Lincoln Center

Hear historic music from the Newport Jazz Festival, hand-picked by Christian McBride. Tune in to rare sets from Ray Charles, Cannonball Adderley, Sarah Vaughan, Duke Ellington and Louis Armstrong.

The Stars Shine: A Newport Jazz Festival Special

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/894713029/894773611" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
The Golden Age: A Newport Jazz Festival Special

Fans sit under an umbrella as shade from the hot sun during the Newport Jazz Festival in Newport, R.I., on July 8, 1962. Boston Globe/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption Boston Globe/Getty Images

Jazz Night In America: The Radio Program

The Golden Age: A Newport Jazz Festival Special

WBGO and Jazz At Lincoln Center

Hear an unforgettable lineup of music from the Newport Jazz Festival, hand-picked by Christian McBride. Check out rare sets from the Clifford Brown/Max Roach Quintet, Dave Brubeck and Horace Silver.

The Golden Age: A Newport Jazz Festival Special

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/894579168/894686556" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Inspired By Injustice, Wynton Marsalis Reflects On His Music
Frank Stewart/Jazz at Lincoln Center

Jazz Night In America: The Radio Program

Inspired By Injustice, Wynton Marsalis Reflects On His Music

WBGO and Jazz At Lincoln Center

Host Christian McBride and trumpeter/composer Wynton Marsalis reflect on Marsalis' studio recordings that address injustices and speak about the role music plays in speaking truth to power.

Inspired By Injustice, Wynton Marsalis Reflects On His Music

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/886507097/886594075" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Muldrow Meets Mingus

Jason Moran (left) and Georgia Anne Muldrow celebrate Charles Mingus during a program at the Kennedy Center. Jati Lindsay/Courtesy of the Kennedy Center hide caption

toggle caption Jati Lindsay/Courtesy of the Kennedy Center

Jazz Night In America: The Radio Program

Muldrow Meets Mingus

WBGO and Jazz At Lincoln Center

Vocalist and producer Georgia Anne Muldrow's interpretive tribute to Charles Mingus aligns with the Afrocentric current that flows through underground hip-hop, avant-R&B and psychedelic soul.

Muldrow Meets Mingus

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/521222975/521223124" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Andy Bey At 80: A Love Letter To A Jazz Legend
Jonathan Chimene/Courtesy of the Artist

Jazz Night In America: The Radio Program

Andy Bey At 80: A Love Letter To A Jazz Legend

WBGO and Jazz At Lincoln Center

We revisit pianist, singer and composer Andy Bey throughout his life: growing up in Newark, N.J., working with Horace Silver, performing during his 1990s renaissance and now, looking back at 80.

Andy Bey At 80: A Love Letter To A Jazz Legend

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/773110485/773122402" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
The Evolution Of Jon Batiste
Becky Harlan/WBGO

Jazz Night In America

The Evolution Of Jon Batiste

WBGO and Jazz At Lincoln Center

Jon Batiste was born for show business. Hear him play an intimate set in New York and on our radio show as we trace his story to his current gig as band leader of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Jazz And Art Take Center Stage To Form 'Portraits Of America'

The Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis performs 'Portraits of America: A Jazz Story.' Frank Stewart /WBGO hide caption

toggle caption Frank Stewart /WBGO

Jazz Night In America

Jazz And Art Take Center Stage To Form 'Portraits Of America'

WBGO and Jazz At Lincoln Center

Let's go to the museum with our ears. Members of the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis explain their work inspired by the collection at the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art.

'Smile' With A Performance By Pianist Monty Alexander And Bassist Ray Brown

JNIA Monty Alexander and Ray Brown (Photo Courtesy of the Artist) hide caption

toggle caption (Photo Courtesy of the Artist)

Jazz Night In America: The Radio Program

'Smile' With A Performance By Pianist Monty Alexander And Bassist Ray Brown

WBGO and Jazz At Lincoln Center

Hear a concert with pianist Monty Alexander and bassist Ray Brown from 2000. Host Christian McBride picks his favorite songs from the gig that puts both musicians' joy and camaraderie on full display.

Jazz Night in American - Monty Alexander and Ray Brown

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/841646948/841689423" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Back To Top