Presenting 'Rough Translation': Dream Boy And The Poison Fans

toggle caption Rough Translation

On this bonus drop, we feature an episode from the NPR podcast Rough Translation called 'Dream Boy And The Poison Fans.' A Chinese idol, Xiao Zhan, had millions of fans who adored him for his kindness and good looks. Then, this February, one group of fans accused another of violating their image of him. What happens is a lesson in morality and revenge, love and hate, and how these feelings are weaponized on the internet.

An update since this episode first aired: Xiao Zhan has been working on a comeback. In September, he started appearing in a new series on China's state-run TV called Heroes in Harm's Way.

This episode originally aired in the 'Rough Translation' podcast feed on Sept. 16, 2020.