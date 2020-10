What To Expect From The Final Presidential Debate President Trump and Joe Biden are set to meet Thursday for their second and final debate. With 12 days until the election, it's perhaps the last opportunity for the campaigns to change course.

What To Expect From The Final Presidential Debate Elections What To Expect From The Final Presidential Debate What To Expect From The Final Presidential Debate Audio will be available later today. President Trump and Joe Biden are set to meet Thursday for their second and final debate. With 12 days until the election, it's perhaps the last opportunity for the campaigns to change course. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor