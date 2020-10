Puppy Born In Italy With Green Fur 2020 just keeps getting weirder. A puppy in Italy was born with green fur. He was immediately named Pistachio, and scientists say he got his color from making contact with a green pigment in the womb.

Puppy Born In Italy With Green Fur Animals Puppy Born In Italy With Green Fur Puppy Born In Italy With Green Fur Audio will be available later today. 2020 just keeps getting weirder. A puppy in Italy was born with green fur. He was immediately named Pistachio, and scientists say he got his color from making contact with a green pigment in the womb.