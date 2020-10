Seattle Arcade Adapts To Pandemic With Touchless Pinball Machines Add-A-Ball arcade has come up with some innovative ways to stay open during the pandemic. They installed foot pedals on their pinball machines and encouraged customers to bring their games.

Add-A-Ball arcade has come up with some innovative ways to stay open during the pandemic. They installed foot pedals on their pinball machines and encouraged customers to bring their games.