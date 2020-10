Major New York LGBTQ Film Festival, Newfest, Goes Virtual NewFest, an LGBTQ film festival based in New York, has gone virtual this year. The pandemic disrupted the festivities, but it gave the LGBTQ films a chance to be viewed by a larger audience.

Major New York LGBTQ Film Festival, Newfest, Goes Virtual Movies Major New York LGBTQ Film Festival, Newfest, Goes Virtual NewFest, an LGBTQ film festival based in New York, has gone virtual this year. The pandemic disrupted the festivities, but it gave the LGBTQ films a chance to be viewed by a larger audience.