Election Night(mare): Bush v. Gore and Why It Matters in 2020
Election Night(mare): Bush v. Gore and Why It Matters in 2020
Robert King/Getty Images
Election Night 2020 is a week away. It's hard to know whether we'll have results that night, in a week or maybe even a month. But that's exactly what happened 20 years ago — between candidates Vice President Al Gore and Texas Gov. George W. Bush.
Sam Sanders goes back to that night with NPR's Ron Elving and Mara Liasson to chat about what they remember from working in the newsroom, why it was so chaotic, and what one of the most turbulent elections in U.S. history could teach us about... well, one of the most turbulent elections in U.S. history.