What Bush v. Gore Can Tell Us About Election 2020 : It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders Election Night 2020 is a week away. It's hard to know whether we'll have results that night, in a week or maybe even a month. But that's exactly what happened 20 years ago — between candidates Vice President Al Gore and Texas Gov. George W. Bush.

Sam goes back to that night with NPR's Ron Elving and Mara Liasson to chat about what they remember from working in the newsroom, why it was so chaotic, and what one of the most turbulent elections in U.S. history could teach us about... well, one of the most turbulent elections in U.S. history.
Election Night(mare): Bush v. Gore and Why It Matters in 2020

It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders

A judge uses a magnifying glass to examine a dimpled chad on a punch card ballot during the vote recount in Florida for the 2000 presidential election. Robert King/Getty Images hide caption

A judge uses a magnifying glass to examine a dimpled chad on a punch card ballot during the vote recount in Florida for the 2000 presidential election.

