Revisiting Voters In Pueblo, Colo. As the election approaches, several voters in Pueblo, Colo., share how they've fared during the pandemic and how that's shaped the way they think about their elected leaders.

Revisiting Voters In Pueblo, Colo. National Revisiting Voters In Pueblo, Colo. Revisiting Voters In Pueblo, Colo. Audio will be available later today. As the election approaches, several voters in Pueblo, Colo., share how they've fared during the pandemic and how that's shaped the way they think about their elected leaders. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor