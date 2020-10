Rural Midwestern Communities Hit Hard As Coronavirus Surges In U.S. Again The U.S. is heading into its third coronavirus spike since the start of the pandemic, with rural communities in the Midwest bearing the brunt of this latest surge in infections.

Rural Midwestern Communities Hit Hard As Coronavirus Surges In U.S. Again Health Rural Midwestern Communities Hit Hard As Coronavirus Surges In U.S. Again Rural Midwestern Communities Hit Hard As Coronavirus Surges In U.S. Again Audio will be available later today. The U.S. is heading into its third coronavirus spike since the start of the pandemic, with rural communities in the Midwest bearing the brunt of this latest surge in infections. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor