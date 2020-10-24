Tech Check: The Google Antitrust Suit And Section 230

Behind all the presidential politics, the federal government is taking aim at two huge targets in the tech world.

If they hit their marks, we could experience a completely different internet. And that's regardless of who wins on Election Day.

First, we took a look at Google, Apple and a landmark lawsuit from the Department of Justice.

Then, we answered your questions about Section 230, the law that protects social media companies from being sued over posts by their users.

Could this be the end of Google as we know it? And what would a genuine effort at content moderation mean for Facebook, Twitter and other social media platforms?

To make sense of it all, we spoke to reporter Cecilia Kang and professors Zephyr Teachout and Carl Szabo.

