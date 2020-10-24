Accessibility links
Tech Check: The Google Antitrust Suit And Section 230 : 1A "Big Tech have [...] become gatekeepers over things like commerce and speech," says reporter Cecilia Kang. "There are a handful of tech companies with tremendous power."

Want to support 1A? Give to your local public radio station and subscribe to this podcast.
Tech Check: The Google Antitrust Suit And Section 230

Google's offices stand in downtown Manhattan on October 20, 2020. The Justice Department and 11 states filed an antitrust case against Google that accusing the company of using anticompetitive tactics to illegally monopolize the online search and search advertising markets. Spencer Platt/Spencer Platt/Getty Images hide caption

Google's offices stand in downtown Manhattan on October 20, 2020. The Justice Department and 11 states filed an antitrust case against Google that accusing the company of using anticompetitive tactics to illegally monopolize the online search and search advertising markets.

Behind all the presidential politics, the federal government is taking aim at two huge targets in the tech world.

If they hit their marks, we could experience a completely different internet. And that's regardless of who wins on Election Day.

First, we took a look at Google, Apple and a landmark lawsuit from the Department of Justice.

Then, we answered your questions about Section 230, the law that protects social media companies from being sued over posts by their users.

Could this be the end of Google as we know it? And what would a genuine effort at content moderation mean for Facebook, Twitter and other social media platforms?

To make sense of it all, we spoke to reporter Cecilia Kang and professors Zephyr Teachout and Carl Szabo.

