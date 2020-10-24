Accessibility links
"Black movies and movies about the Black experience, they deserve to get criticism just like the white movies," says critic Ronald Young, Jr. But because there are not enough Black movies, we are afraid to criticize them.

The 1A Movie Club: Bad Hair

It's October, which means that there are a lot of things that go bump in the night. And in Hulu's newest original film, one of those things is hair. And we're not talking about a press and curl.

"Bad Hair" is a horror comedy that follows a Black woman who changes her hair to get ahead in the late 1980's television industry.

We're getting into the film and what it says about the horror genre in this meeting of the 1A Movie Club.

As always, we discuss the movie in full (spoilers and all) with 1A Movie Club Vice President, John Horn and film critics Beandrea July and Ronald Young Jr.

