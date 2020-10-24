How Armed Militia Groups Are Preparing For Election Day And Beyond

Armed men at polling places. Post-election violence. These are not scenes we typically associate with American democracy. But that's exactly what security officials and election monitors are warning could happen on and after November 3.

And with President Donald Trump continuing to cast doubt on the integrity of the election process, armed far-right groups are paying attention.

What will law enforcement do to prevent voter intimidation? What can they do?

We talked about these questions and more with Guns And America reporter Heath Druzin, Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul and former Homeland Security Advisor Charles Marino.

This show was developed in partnership with Guns & America.

