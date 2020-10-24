Accessibility links
How Armed Militia Groups Are Preparing For Election Day And Beyond : 1A Guns & America reporter Heath Druzin defines a militia as "a group of people who do weapons training, for a potential conflict, often with the explicit or implicit idea that if a tyrannical government comes down on the people, they are there to defend against that tyrannical government."

How Armed Militia Groups Are Preparing For Election Day And Beyond

1A

A man walks to cast his ballot at an early voting center at the Omni Shoreham Hotel in Washington, DC. Sarah Silbiger/Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images hide caption

A man walks to cast his ballot at an early voting center at the Omni Shoreham Hotel in Washington, DC.

Armed men at polling places. Post-election violence. These are not scenes we typically associate with American democracy. But that's exactly what security officials and election monitors are warning could happen on and after November 3.

And with President Donald Trump continuing to cast doubt on the integrity of the election process, armed far-right groups are paying attention.

What will law enforcement do to prevent voter intimidation? What can they do?

We talked about these questions and more with Guns And America reporter Heath Druzin, Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul and former Homeland Security Advisor Charles Marino.

