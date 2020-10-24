The 2020 Senate Race Roundup: North Carolina, Georgia And Maine

Enlarge this image toggle caption Stefani Reynolds/Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images Stefani Reynolds/Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images

The latest polls suggest the race for control of the Senate now involves states that most would have considered out of reach for the Democrats.

About a half-dozen races will likely determine whether Republicans keep or lose their majority.

We previously focused on contests in Arizona, Montana, Iowa and South Carolina, and you can find that conversation on our website.

Now, we talked with reporters Jessica Taylor, Jeff Tiberii, Greg Bluestein, and Kevin Miller to talk about North Carolina, Georgia, and Maine.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs on our website.