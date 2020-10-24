Accessibility links
The 2020 Senate Race Roundup: North Carolina, Georgia And Maine : 1A "There's outright voter suppression and tacit voter suppression. When voters have to bring lawn chairs to vote that's a problem. That's what happened in 2018," says reporter Greg Bluestein, of voter access in Georgia.

Two Senate seats are up for grabs in Georgia. It's one of the states that we look at closely on this episode.

The 2020 Senate Race Roundup: North Carolina, Georgia And Maine

1A

U.S. Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) wears a mask while sitting on the Senate subway under the U.S. Capitol. Collins is in a close race for her seat. Stefani Reynolds/Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images hide caption

U.S. Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) wears a mask while sitting on the Senate subway under the U.S. Capitol. Collins is in a close race for her seat.

The latest polls suggest the race for control of the Senate now involves states that most would have considered out of reach for the Democrats.

About a half-dozen races will likely determine whether Republicans keep or lose their majority.

We previously focused on contests in Arizona, Montana, Iowa and South Carolina, and you can find that conversation on our website.

Now, we talked with reporters Jessica Taylor, Jeff Tiberii, Greg Bluestein, and Kevin Miller to talk about North Carolina, Georgia, and Maine.

