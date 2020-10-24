The News Roundup For October 30, 2020

Coronavirus continues to surge across America. We've passed nine million infections and daily case records. The situation is similar across the world, with lockdowns, mask mandates and states of emergency spreading across Europe and Russia.

At the same time, historic numbers of Americans are voting early, either in person or through mail-in ballots.

But a flurry of last-minute court cases has sent voters in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Texas and other states scrambling for alternatives.

Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron says his country will "not give into terror." The latest attack in Nice comes less than two weeks after a French history teacher was beheaded by a radicalized teenager.

And the people of Chile vote to rewrite their constitution as the country sets out on a new chapter.

All of that, and much more, in our News Roundup. Journalists Jane Coaston, Shane Harris and David Gura were with us to talk about domestic news. Nancy Youssef, Paul Danahar and Daniel Kurtz-Phelan joined us for all things global.

