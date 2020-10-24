Accessibility links
The News Roundup For October 30, 2020 : 1A The United States passed nine million coronavirus cases. Tens of millions of Americans vote early during the home stretch before Election Day. France deals with a new wave of COVID-19 lockdowns and Chile votes to write a new constitution.

Want to support 1A? Give to your local public radio station and subscribe to this podcast. Have questions? Find us on Twitter @1A.
NPR logo

The News Roundup For October 30, 2020

Listen · 1:30:42
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/927502085/929643145" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
The News Roundup For October 30, 2020

1A

The News Roundup For October 30, 2020

The News Roundup For October 30, 2020

Listen · 1:30:42
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/927502085/929643145" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Enlarge this image

Councilwoman Mary Estime-Irvin of North Miami writes the name of a friend lost to COVID-19 onto a tombstone setup during an unveiling of the memorial for local lives. Joe Raedle/Joe Raedle/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Joe Raedle/Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Councilwoman Mary Estime-Irvin of North Miami writes the name of a friend lost to COVID-19 onto a tombstone setup during an unveiling of the memorial for local lives.

Joe Raedle/Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Coronavirus continues to surge across America. We've passed nine million infections and daily case records. The situation is similar across the world, with lockdowns, mask mandates and states of emergency spreading across Europe and Russia.

At the same time, historic numbers of Americans are voting early, either in person or through mail-in ballots.

But a flurry of last-minute court cases has sent voters in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Texas and other states scrambling for alternatives.

Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron says his country will "not give into terror." The latest attack in Nice comes less than two weeks after a French history teacher was beheaded by a radicalized teenager.

And the people of Chile vote to rewrite their constitution as the country sets out on a new chapter.

All of that, and much more, in our News Roundup. Journalists Jane Coaston, Shane Harris and David Gura were with us to talk about domestic news. Nancy Youssef, Paul Danahar and Daniel Kurtz-Phelan joined us for all things global.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs on our website.