The History Of How We Vote: From Drunken Parties To Private Booths The NPR podcast "Throughline" dives into the history of voting in the United States, and asks why the process went from a public affair to a private one.

The History Of How We Vote: From Drunken Parties To Private Booths The History Of How We Vote: From Drunken Parties To Private Booths The History Of How We Vote: From Drunken Parties To Private Booths Audio will be available later today. The NPR podcast "Throughline" dives into the history of voting in the United States, and asks why the process went from a public affair to a private one. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor