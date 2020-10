European Countries Reinstate Curfews To Try To Slow COVID-19 Surge After letting its guard down this summer, Europe is dealing with a massive second wave of the coronavirus that doctors say will most likely be more deadly than the first.

European Countries Reinstate Curfews To Try To Slow COVID-19 Surge Europe European Countries Reinstate Curfews To Try To Slow COVID-19 Surge European Countries Reinstate Curfews To Try To Slow COVID-19 Surge Audio will be available later today. After letting its guard down this summer, Europe is dealing with a massive second wave of the coronavirus that doctors say will most likely be more deadly than the first. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor