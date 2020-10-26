The Reign Of Gerald, An Aggressive Turkey, Is Over

For five months, the bird evaded captors while attacking humans. A wildlife expert disguised herself as one of his preferred victims — an older woman. Gerald took the bait, charged and was captured.

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Residents of Oakland, Calif., can rest a little easier. The reign of the notoriously aggressive turkey named Gerald has finally ended. For five months, the bird evaded his captors while attacking humans until a wildlife expert disguised herself as one of his preferred victims, an older woman. Gerald took the bait and charged. The real-life Wile E. Coyote captured her Road Runner. Gerald has been relocated away from humans.

