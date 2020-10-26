Accessibility links
Chef Marcus Samuelsson Writes Black People Into U.S. Food History : Fresh Air Samuelsson's new book, 'The Rise,' is a celebration of Black excellence in the culinary world — and the many Black cooks who have influenced American food, often without credit. He also talks about converting his Harlem restaurant Red Rooster into a community kitchen during the pandemic, and his roots in both Ethiopia and Sweden.

Also, film critic Justin Chang reviews 'The Witches,' an adaptation of Roald Dahl's classic children's book.
